Divyanka Tripathi Wants To Do Power-Packed Roles; Says She Won't Let People Forget Her

Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is out of sight on television for some time now. Post YHM, she was seen in a variety of shows- like she did bold role in web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, hosted Crime Patrol and did stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, but hasn't signed a single daily soap since YHM ended (2013).

The actress opened up about the same and said that although she is out of the sight on television, she is not out of her fans' mind and said, "I am actively involved and visible on social media. Harjagah main bakaayda nazar aa rahi hoon, main bhoolne nahi doongi logon ko (I'm visible everywhere and won't let people forget me)."

Adding that she wants to do a power-packed role, Divyanka said that she might play an unpredictable character, like a housewife who is a spy.Divyanka doesnt want to be typecast and wants to do unique and different things. She said that after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she hosted Crime Patrol, and did the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and as an artiste, she was satisfied because she liked this kind of content. Also, she said that her fans got to see different versions of her. She feels that if they do a daily soap back to back, makers can't imagine them differently and they begin to think 'yeh housewife reh sakti hai (she can only play housewife roles)'.

The actress concluded by saying, "If you host crime based shows, they offer you strong female characters, then after a reality show, they think 'yeh toh sirf action hi kar sakti hai' Hamare yahaan typecasting hone lagti hai Imagination itni zyaada wide nahi hai logon ki ('She can only do action'. People start typecasting and they don't think much).This is why I choose the kind of content which will keep me fresh, and let the makers come up with new ideas to cast me," she explains her point."