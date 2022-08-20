Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Kanishka Soni Marries Herself; Responds To People Who Questioned Her Decision

Kanishka Soni, who is known for her show Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently grabbed headlines for marrying herself. The actress shared a few pictures of herself with mangalsutra (sacred thread tied around the neck) and sindoor (vermilion) on her Instagram account, which created a stir on social media.

She captioned the pictures as, "Married to myself 😃❤️ since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF😍 💕 answer to all questions I am getting 😄🤗🎸🎤🎼 I don't need any Man Ever ... I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar 🎸 I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you 🙏."



Recently, the actress reacted to people who criticised her for disrespecting Indian culture and questioned her decision of self-marriage and clarified that she does believe in Indian culture. She added that she hails from Gujarat, and she never came across any man in her life who stuck to his words which is why she decided to be by herself.

She added that she took this decision with her 'conscious' mind and she is happy. She added that she is in the USA and is focussing on her career in Hollywood.

She wrote, "I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude ♥️ marriage is not about sex it's about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe ... so it's better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it's difficult to find , but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn't my intention 😂🙏& also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry , it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & i am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD."

Apart from DABH, Kanishka had worked in shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She had participated in singing reality show Bathroom Singer and was a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. She has also worked in Tamil movies.