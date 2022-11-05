Do Pranali Rathod & Karishma Sawant Share Friendly Bond Off-Screen? Here's What Aarohi Of 'Yeh Rishta...' Said

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 on Star Plus with Hina Khan and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. Since then, the family drama has been winning hearts.

Currently, the show revolves around Akshara and Aarohi, the daughters of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) with Naira and Sirat (both played by Shivangi Joshi). Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are playing the roles of Akshara and Aarohi respectively.

It's been an year when the show took a generation leap and both the ladies along with Harshad Chopra entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Initially, after the leap, the show focused on a love triangle between these three. The ardent viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai must be aware that Akshara and Aarohi doesn't share a warm equation despite being sisters in the show.

While Aarohi hates Akshara, Karishma recently talked about her off-screen equation with Pranali in an interview.

Talking to Pinkvilla about their bond, Karishma said, "I am very close to Pranali Rathod. It's been a year and the equation is still the same. Even though she's younger than me, she's very caring and loving. Sometimes, people come up to me and say that it's crazy how you guys bond so well. People say that when there are two female actors, they don't bond very well. And, I think how positive and healthy the environment is. Harshad Chopda is very good at heart and there's huge respect for him."

Sharing her future plans, she added, "When I think of the future of my life, of course, I would want to do. We have completed one year of this spin off and for the coming years too, I want to just give my best, and when I come out of it, then I will feel, okay, now I am ready to explore."

Currently, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has been grabbing eyeballs. Several popular TV celebrities including Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Tina Datta among others are seen as contestants on the controversial reality show.

When asked if she's ever going to participate in the show, Karishma stated, "I love acting and Bigg Boss has got nothing to do with it. Never say never, let's see. First I want to feel satisfied with the acting part."

Well, even we would love to see her inside the Bigg Boss house.