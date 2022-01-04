Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Now Accepting Love & Good Food'

India is once again registering a surge in COVID-19 cases. Of late, several celebrities like Nakuul Mehta (his wife Jankee and son Sufi), Arjun Bijlani, Nora Fatehi, Ekta Kapoor and Delnaaz Irani have been infected by the virus. Adding to the list is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami. The actress took to her Instagram account and revealed that she has been hit by the third wave and has tested positive for COVID-19.

She also shared a picture of what's keeping her occupied during her quarantine period and mentioned in the post that she hasn't lost the sense of smell and taste.



Drashti wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️. P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

Celebrities showered love and wished her speedy recovery by commenting on her post.

Karan V Grover wrote, "Get back stronger drashti 💝," Arjit Taneja commented, "Get well soon Drashtiii❤️❤️," Kashmira Irani wrote, "Damn !!! Sending you lots of strength & love. Get well soon ❤️🤗," and her bestie Nakuul Mehta commented, "Also watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on @sonylivindia ! Will help you HEAL faster 😅❤️😘."

Others who commented are her Karishma Tanna, Niki Walia, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani co-stars Siddhant Karnick and Anita Raaj, The Empire co-star Dino Moreo and SBRK 2 actor Kunal Jaisingh.