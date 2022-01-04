Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Now Accepting Love & Good Food'
India is once again registering a surge in COVID-19 cases. Of late, several celebrities like Nakuul Mehta (his wife Jankee and son Sufi), Arjun Bijlani, Nora Fatehi, Ekta Kapoor and Delnaaz Irani have been infected by the virus. Adding to the list is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami. The actress took to her Instagram account and revealed that she has been hit by the third wave and has tested positive for COVID-19.
She
also
shared
a
picture
of
what's
keeping
her
occupied
during
her
quarantine
period
and
mentioned
in
the
post
that
she
hasn't
lost
the
sense
of
smell
and
taste.
Drashti wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️. P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."
Celebrities showered love and wished her speedy recovery by commenting on her post.
Karan V Grover wrote, "Get back stronger drashti 💝," Arjit Taneja commented, "Get well soon Drashtiii❤️❤️," Kashmira Irani wrote, "Damn !!! Sending you lots of strength & love. Get well soon ❤️🤗," and her bestie Nakuul Mehta commented, "Also watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on @sonylivindia ! Will help you HEAL faster 😅❤️😘."
Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee & Son Sufi Test Positive For COVID-19; She Says 'My Fighter Went Through It All'
Delnaaz Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Makers Of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Show Get Crew Tested
Others who commented are her Karishma Tanna, Niki Walia, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani co-stars Siddhant Karnick and Anita Raaj, The Empire co-star Dino Moreo and SBRK 2 actor Kunal Jaisingh.