Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Are In A Live In Relationship; Details Inside

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been dating each other for quite a long time now. For the unversed, they met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and eventually developed feelings for each other. After the show, they have often been spotted together in the city. Their fans are eagerly waiting to see them getting married. However, on the other hand, the couple is planning to get married this year, but due to their busy schedule, it is not happening.

Amidst all, a report published in ETimes TV states that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are in a live-in relationship. The source informed the portal that Eijaz moved into Pavitra's flat 45 days ago. Let us tell you, she stays in Malad and the actor has put his flat on rent.

The duo has been living in for the last 45 to 50 days, however, they have not yet spoken about it publicly. Looks like the live-in would help their relationship to be even more strong and more passionate. For the unversed, Eijaz Khan was hospitalized last week when he contracted typhoid. Two days ago, he got discharged from the hospital, and Pavitra is taking care of him like an ideal partner.

After seeing their love for each other, fans can't stop gushing over their cute romance and want them to tie the knot as soon as possible. Talking about Eijaz Khan's career, the actor has featured in several movies and TV shows. On the other hand, Pavitra Punia is currently seen in Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani. She has acted in shows such as Naagin 6, Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Baalveer Returns, Daayan and so on.