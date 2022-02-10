Eijaz Khan On How Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Affected Him: You Don't Know What The Future Holds For Us

Eijaz Khan On How SSR’s Death Affected Him

While speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, Eijaz Khan said, "His death affected me really badly because I could relate to him a lot. He was a brilliant actor, he had so much to offer. It was juxtapositioned at that time, the pandemic was going on. Even after that, it affected me a lot. Can't say that I slipped into depression but I was in a different zone thinking 'What will happen now because our contemporaries are going through such difficult phases.' You don't know what the future holds for us."

Eijaz On His Confession On National TV About Cheating On His Ex-Girlfriend

Many people don't know that Eijaz Khan had confessed that he had cheated on his girlfriend in the past. He had confessed the same on the show Juzz Baat without taking the girl's name. However, he claimed that some portals speculated and started publishing news every other day. He said, "I said, 'What the hell? I didn't take any names.' So, why I admitted it on Bigg Boss is because I was living in a fool's paradise at one point where I was justifying all my wrongs. How does a person become better than he or she was yesterday? By accepting your mistakes, by doing something about them and by not repeating the damn mistake. I was on a public platform; I accepted my mistake." Notably, Eijaz Khan doesn't regret admitting his mistake on national television because that woman doesn't belong to the industry. He said, "I don't regret it because I have gone and asked for forgiveness from that person long back and that person has forgiven me."

Eijaz Khan Says I Dream About Sidharth Shukla

Eijaz Khan also revealed that his girlfriend Pavitra Punia and he still remember their Bigg Boss 14 days. Especially, he remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla who had entered BB 14 as a senior. The actor said that he was very close to Shukla and he dreams about him. He said, "I dream about Sidharth (Shukla) sometimes. His demise also affected me a lot because I was very close to him back then. Sometimes I dream about the fights that I had. They were so cruel. I am not that cruel a person. I'd rather live and let live."

About Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan has acted in several Bollywood movies such as Thakshak, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Naa Kaho, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Shorgul and many others. He was also a part of TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kesar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Naagiin, Bhabhi and so on.