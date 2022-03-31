Eisha Singh Talks About her Bond With Vivian Dsena; Reveals Upcoming Twist Of Their Show Sirf Tum

Colors TV show Sirf Tum recently completed 100 episodes. Although the show hasn't managed to make it to the top 10 on BARC chart, the lead pair Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena (seen as Suhani and Ranveer) are loved by fans.

Recently, Eisha Singh spoke about the show, her bond with Vivian and what audience can expect in the upcoming episodes.

Eisha told India-Forums that she is more than glad to be a part of Sirf Tum. She said that the show is good and it feels great that the show has kept the viewers glued to the screens.

The actress said that it has been a challenge for her as she hasn't done anything like this before. She added that her experience shooting for the show has been beautiful, enriching and fulfilling.

Talking about her bond with Vivian, she said that the duo met six years ago for the first time when she was shooting Ishq Ka Rang Safed. It was just a casual meeting and they just exchanged pleasantries. But now, when they met again for Sirf Tum, it was quite different as they spoke about lot of other things.

She added, "We share a very professional bond. Off screen as well, he is a nice person to work with and I like the fact that our scenes get the love and appreciation of the fans. We're both from Madhya Pradesh; he is from Ujjain and I'm from Bhopal, so we connected over the same. We often discuss our scenes with each other and also give each other suggestions whenever required. It's quite nice as I really like to work with people who respect other persons' opinion."

When asked about the upcoming track, she said that it will be a roller-coaster ride and fans will have to stay calm to know what's in store.

Eisha concluded by saying, "People can expect a roller-coaster ride. They can expect beauty. And when I say beauty, it's related to the nature. I believe, the fans will have to stay calm and discover what's in store for them."