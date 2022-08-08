Erica Fernandes Criticised For Viking Look: I Don’t Think People Knew It Was Met Gala Theme Red Carpet

Erica Fernandes is one of the talented actresses, who is also known for her stylish appearances. Recently, the actress was seen in neve-seen-before. She was seen in a Viking look at an awards event, which grabbed everyone's eyeballs and many appreciated for her bold look. However, the actress revealed that she was trolled for her looks.

Erica also revealed that she was the only one who followed the theme, but was yet trolled!



When asked what made her decide the look, the actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I was very kicked about the fact that I was in a different attire and was on the red carpet. A lot of people didn't recognise me. I got out of the car, and people started guessing. It's funny how people don't follow themes in India. I was very excited to get a Met Gala theme for the red carpet. When I entered, I realised I was the only one following the theme."

Erica said that she was shocked as she got trolled for following a theme and others weren't for not following. She added that it was funny because this is what you get for following rules and she noticed that you follow rules, you get picked on.

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi concluded by saying, "I don't know how to put it in a nicer way, you don't follow rules, you become a star. You follow rules, you get beaten up. I got trolled quite a bit. People commented, 'Is she going to the Met gala or walking a red carpet?' I don't think people even knew that it was the Met Gala theme red carpet. I don't know if it was communicated to the media. People who knew about the theme loved the look. Some news portals called it my 'worst look'."