Erica Fernandes On Being Shamed By Netizens For Having Thin Body: I Used To Feel Disrespected

Erica Fernandes, who shot to fame with the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, recently opened up about being skinny-shamed by people. Let us tell you, Erica played the role of Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and got immense love from fans for her performance. But, on the other hand, the actress was also trolled over her weight.

Recently, in conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Erica Fernandes shared her opinion about the same. She revealed that she started her career in the South Indian film industry and she had to look voluptuous on screen. Erica said, "I was thin-shamed a lot and I was very skinny compared to whatever they expected me to or a South actress needed to be at that point, so they wanted voluptuous women so they, used to stuff me I used to wear a lot of padding and I used to feel very-very bad because it's uncomfortable like you're not accepting the person the way they are and they used to put padding's everywhere I had thigh pads and everywhere it used to be. I used to feel disrespected, it used to be like that but I'm glad that's not the case anymore and people have moved on from that. Things are different right now which is very good."

Erica feels disappointed with people's mindset and body-shaming acts on social media. Despite getting success in the industry, the actress still faces the issue. Talking about her career, she has also acted in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and so on.

The actress has also acted in South films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (Tamil), Ninnindale (Kannada), Virattu (Tamil), Daga (Telugu) and so on. Apart from her acting, she is also famous for posting her hot bikini pictures on Instagram.