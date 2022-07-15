Erica Fernandes Reveals She Lost Work As She Couldn't Gain Weight & Was Replaced For Being Thin

Erica Fernandes is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in telly world. Before doing television, she was seen in Kannada and Tamil projects. Recently, she spoke about her journey and struggle in the showbiz. The actress said it has been a tough ride and revealed that there was a point in her life when she couldn't gain weight. She added that it is only now that she has started to gain little weight because of age.

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress revealed that she lost work as she couldn't gain weight and also said that she was replaced (after shooting for a few days) just because she was thin.

Erica was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "When it came to work, it became a major issue. I lost work because I could not gain weight. In fact, there were projects from which I was replaced because I was thin. Once, I went and shot the project for a few days and then I was replaced because I was thin."She added, "Even today, I get body shamed, with people saying you are so thin, look at your legs, look at your hands, why don't you gain some weight, why don't you eat some more. I just want to tell those people, go to the mirror, and first look at yourself before criticising someone else. Only, when you are not happy with yourself, then you start pinpointing other people."

When asked how she has been dealing with all these, she mentioned that it will take some time to find that strength within, for which you need to have the right people around you. When it comes to days, when it becomes too much to handle, she said that she hangs out with friends and talk to them about it. She concluded by saying that she doesn't talk about such things with her parents.