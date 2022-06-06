Erica Fernandes Says She Has Been Jobless For Six Months And Is Finding It Tough To Get Work For THIS Reason

Erica Fernandes, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, has been missing in action for quite some time now. In a recent interview with HT, the actress revealed that she has been finding it tough to get work and has been jobless for six months. She mentioned that she is not comfortable doing extremely hot scenes on OTT and hence is okay with the wait.

Erica said, "Right now, all kinds of projects from the TV and OTT world are coming my way, but I am limiting my options because of what I am comfortable doing, and what I don’t want to do. I am not doing extremely bold scenes."

The actress then went on to state that she doesn't have any qualms in doing bold scenes, but there were some offers she received that had demanded her to get extremely bold on-screen. Fernandes said that she wouldn't want to cross the line that she has set for herself and so she is finding it hard to get work.

“When there is work, there is work. But when you have to wait, you have to wait, especially for lead actors because people want to offer only certain kinds of roles. They don’t get enough offers. So, you finish one show and then just wait for another. Sometimes the wait is for two months, and sometimes it is for a couple of months. It really depends on what comes your way and what you are interested in,” she added.

The 29-year-old concluded by saying that she doesn't have problems with other actresses going bold but she will never do something which will make her uncomfortable. It must be noted that the actress Erica quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 last year and is yet to sign her next project.