Erica Fernandes Says There Was Never Any Issue Between Her & Shaheer Sheikh

Erica Fernandes became a household name with her role of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress was seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the show. There were rumours that the actress had a rift and is not following Shaheer on social media. She had slammed the rumours and now too, she clarfied that there had never been any issue between them. She also revealed about her not following Shaheer on social media.

On rumours of rift between her and Shaheer, she was quoted by Bollywood Bubble as saying, "I don't think there were any issues and there were a lot of people who were like, "Why are you not following him?" and I used to always be like why are these people telling me why you are not following him?"



She added, "Then there was a point where he didn't want people to follow him because he knew the backlash those people would face while following him. So, most of his family and friends never followed him for this reason. Then after a point when he was ok and said that ok now fine, that is as we respect each other and there is respect in everything you do. You respect a person when they say ok don't do this then u certainly don't do that."

Erica said that there are people whom she doesn't follow on social media, but still they are friends. She added that she doesn't need validation from social media or the followers on social media to tell her what life is going to be like or if she is happy or not.

Well, we do agree with Erica that it is not necessary that you follow everyone on social media and it doesn't mean that if you don't follow a person, he or she is not your friend!