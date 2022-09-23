Erica Fernandes Talks About Her Upcoming Projects; Says She's Open To Being In Relationship But Not In A Rush

Erica Fernandes, who started her career with South films, made her television debut with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress was last seen in the third season of the show, which was aired in 2021. She has been waiting for something interesting to come her way. Recently, she revealed if she is looking up for films down South and spoke about her upcoming projects. She also spoke about her personal life and clarified that she is single.

Since she started her career with South films and now that South film industry has been delivering few hits, when asked if she is hoping to take up films, she told Times Of India that her last South film was Vizhithiru in 2017 and after that she got busy doing Hindi TV shows. She added that she would like to do South films, but she hasn't been actively looking for any or auditioning.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she said that she is doing music videos and have few things in pipeline, but didn't divulge more. She said that she is not focussing on particular medium and is fine with TV and digital medium.

She said, "I've been doing music videos. There are a few other things in the pipeline, but I can't talk about them currently. I'm not focusing on any particular medium at the moment. I'm fine doing TV or web. It all depends on what story is pitched to me and whether it fits my criteria."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress admits that the most difficult part of being an actor, that too doing a daily soap is not being able to give your personal life enough time.

About her personal life, the actress clarified that she is single and is open to being in a relationship, but is not in a rush as she has trust issues from past experiences.

She concluded by saying, "I am not going to rush into any relationship, but I am open to being in one. I have trust issues from past experiences, which is why I'm giving myself time to heal. I don't want to carry any baggage ahead in my future relationships- I want to heal fully before getting into the next one. After having failed relationships, people understand what they really want and do not want in life. For me, in a relationship, there needs to be a certain level of comfort and understanding wherein I can share anything with the person and vice versa. There should be respect between the two and they need to give each other space too."