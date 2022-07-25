    For Quick Alerts
      Erica Fernandes Talks About Shaheer Sheikh's Daughter; Calls Her Doll-Ball

      Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh worked together in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The two have been good friends ever since then. Recently, the actress spoke about Shaheer's daughter and said that although she is yet to meet the cute munchkin, she has seen her pictures and called her 'doll-ball'. She also revealed that she met her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's co-star Pooja Banerjee's daughter along with Sahil Anand.

      Erica said that she wanted to meet Pooja's newborn Sana for a long time and she did it recently. She also expressed her wish of meeting Shaheer's daughter.

      Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh

      The actress was quoted by Etimes TV as saying, "I have been wanting to meet Sana, who is Pooja's daughter, for a long time. There was some kind of miscommunication. They ended up going before and I was shooting somewhere. This time, Pooja was in town and she told me 'Eri I am here.' I just said I am coming. I want to see the baby. I met her and Sahil also came. We were chilling together. We caught up after a long time."
      Shaheer Sheikh With His Daughter

      Talking about Shaheer's daughter, Erica said that she has seen a lot of pictures of her and heard stories about her being naughty.

      She concluded by saying, "I have seen Shaheer's daughter in pictures. I haven't met her in person yet. He has been so so busy with his shoot, even he is not able to see his own daughter much. I hope we will be meeting her too. I have seen a lot of pictures of her. She is a little doll-ball. And I hear stories about her being very naughty. I was expecting that to happen (laughs)."

