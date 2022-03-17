Erica Fernandes: I Had To Turn Down Many Web Shows, Because The Level Of Intimacy Was A Bit Too Much For Me

Erica Fernandes was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Post the show went off-air, the actress has been spending time with family, travelling and doing things that she couldn't do while shooting. She said that she is utilising this time to work on herself. Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Erica spoke about content on television and other platforms and also revealed if she is thinking of exploring other medium like OTT.

The actress feels a lot of things have changed amid the pandemic and because a lot of content is available for watching at any time, everything is changing. She also feels that this is also one of the reasons that led to people trying to change things on TV, while some things are working some aren't. She added that now, everything has come on the same level and there is no difference between movies, web and TV as it has become one platform where it is just entertainment.

When asked if she has ever thought of exploring OTT platform, Erica said that she turned down many web shows because she felt that the level of intimacy was a bit too much for her.

Erica said, "There are lovely characters on many online platforms but then there are some projects which have intimacy in it and some of them are forced. However, if it is really important in a project then I might consider it, but I have my own restrictions and will not be comfortable doing certain things. This was the reason I had to turn down many web shows, because the level of intimacy was a bit too much for me and it is tough to wait for roles which are good and have less intimacy involved."

However, the actress added that she would be interested in doing reality shows, but it depends on which reality show it is as she can't get locked up in a house.

Erica never revealed whom she was dating, but she had shared with fans that she was in a happy relationship. When asked about the kind of space she is in currently in her relationship, she said that she is not in a relationship anymore.

She concluded by saying, "I have never spoken about my personal life because it is not entirely my decision. I also respect the other person's views on speaking about it. I do talk about it when necessary, but right now there is nothing to say, because I am not in a relationship anymore. When there was, I did but there is only so much I can share, which I did share."