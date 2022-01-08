Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Priya Malik Do Not Want Virtual Wedding; Plans For An Intimate Wedding In October 2022

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, actor and poet Priya Malik, who got engaged to fiance Karan Bakshi in a private ceremony in 2019, is now planning to take the relationship ahead. The actress do not want virtual wedding and is planning to have an intimate wedding in October 2022.

Priya was quoted by HT as saying, "We are planning to get married this year. We are living together right now. We are thinking October this year, providing none of the viruses keep troubling. We don't want to do a virtual wedding. We want an intimate, low-key wedding."



On how she met Karan, Priya said that they had a chanced meeting in a lift which led to conversation, that led to friendship and eventually companionship.

Priya was all praise for her finance and said, "He has been a transforming force in my life. People tell me that I have become so calm, and I'm like its love. Love has that healing power. I used to get angry so easily but now it'll take mountains to move me. He is one of the best things to have happened to me. I'm so much in love, that it makes me giddy."

The actress had kept her relationship with Karan private till they announced their engagement. She said that coming back to India, finding love again has had a profound impact on her. She was not looking to get married again, but was open to it. She concluded by saying that's exactly when it happened.