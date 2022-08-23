Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Phogat Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Goa

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away due to heart attack in Goa on Monday night (August 22). As per reports, Sonali, who had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14, had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday, post which she was taken to the hospital.

As per News 18 report, currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital. Her parents are on their way to Goa from Bhuthan village in Haryana. The 41-year-old leader to Goa for two days for a shoot.

The popular Tik Tok star, was active on social media, and had shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram account, sometime before her death. She had even changed her profile picture on Twitter account during the same time.

Sonali had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from Congress party to BJP.

Celebrities and netizens took to social media to express shock over her demise. Himanshi Khurana commented on Sonali's last video post, "Om shanti." Vindu Dara Singh shared a picture of Sonali and tweeted, "Shocked to here about @sonaliphogatbjp ji gone to soon ! #RipSonaliPhogat ji."

Netizens expressed shock and grief over her demise. Take a look at few tweets!

Priyanka Banubakode: Life is really unpredictable! Bigg Boss 14 Contestant and BJP Leader Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack in Goa. Om Shanti. #SonaliPhogat #RIP #BJP.

@akshay_sh2022: Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Rest In Peace 🙏.

Prasanth Sivan: Can't Believe It #SonaliPhogat Is No More Pranams🙏🏻🙏🏻.

Pallavi Pathak: 💔💔shocking! Gone very soon .RIP #SonaliPhogat . Naman 🙏🏻.