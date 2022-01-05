Exclusive! Angad Hasija Talks About His New SAB TV Show Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Dapper looking Angad Hasija, who had taken a brief sabbatical from Hindi TV to experiment with Punjabi television and cinema, is back courtesy of SAB TV show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

He said, "I play a rich old school guy Kundan, who wants to marry one of the army academy cadets Sanjana (Diljot Kaur Chhabra). As per his world view, women need not work post wedlock. He thinks women get happy with jewellery, like his father's gift to his mother."

The actor added, "Kundan also does not believe much in romance, calling it big city fads. Anyways, post-marriage love does blossom, so what is the big deal goes his conservative thinking."

Angad, who had recently switched to the dark genre with an out and out dark character in Waaris, does not deny that Kundan might turn nasty if Sanjana does not dance to his tune. He is not wrong, just that it is his way or the highway."

Unlike other actors, Angad has no problem playing a baddie," for here you get to experiment with lots of shade instead of tunnel vision positive leads (Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi and Phulwa).

Talking about his shift to Pollywood (Punjabi film industry), Angad says, "My film has a late February release, but COVID can play spoiler."

He also has done the Punjabi hit show Tera Rang Chadeya for which he got an excellent response.

Angad said, "The Punjabi style of work is quite different from Bollywood and Hindi TV in terms of concepts shooting style, and teamwork, so it took me a while to get adjusted. Punjabi content is taking the world by storm, and I am glad to be part of the new game. Looking ahead, I want to balance between Mumbai and Chandigarh, for I have missed Hindi TV, which has kept me busy for over 15 years."

Apart from TV, Angad has also done a web series Ishq Aaj Kal and a music video 'Tere Jism' with Bidaai co-star Sara Khan.