EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan, Shubhangi Atre & Kajal Pisal Mourn Demise Of Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. The actor-comedian was being treated at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for over 40 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill at a gym. Several celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to offer condolences. Filmibeat spoke to a few celebrities, who are saddened with Raju Srivastava's death news. The actors were also all praise for his work and called him a fighter. Take a look!

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre told us, "I'm sad with the news. I pray for the departed soul and pray the family stays strong in such difficult hours. We lost a beautiful soul and for sure our entertainment industry has lost a gem. Through his work and art, he will always stay alive with us. I remember meeting him once and having a fine conversation. I was proud of myself when he recalled and said, "Hamari bhabhiji yaha hai."

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan told Filmibeat, "I have known Raju ji since a while now. He was man of words. I'm really sad to know about his demise. He was a fighter. I wish Allah bless his family and give them power to recover the huge loss."She further added, "I feel we, Indian Entertainment industry has lost a shining diamond. No one can ever replace him but his quality of work will keep making generation to generation laugh."

Raju Srivastava Demise: Devoleena & Kunal Jaisingh Say He Will Always Stay Alive Through His Work

Raju Srivastava's Journey From Being An Auto Driver To Playing Popular Character Gajodhar Bhaiya

Sirf Tum actress Kajal Pisal told Filmibeat, "The news of Raju sir passing away is sad, but as they say good people go soon as even God wants them. It is a huge loss for the country, and in fact, he has won hearts around the world. May God give enough power to his family and fans to stay strong during the difficult hours. Nobody can create humour like he did without personal commenting who would have thought about jokes on how dogs communicate! Thank you for all the laughter OG of comedy."