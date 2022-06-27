Exclusive! Channa Mereya Star Niyati Fatnani: Acting Is Passion But Dancing Will Always Be My First Love

Niyati Fatnani is all set to feature in an upcoming Star Bharat show Channa Mereya. The actress is quite excited about the show as she will be seen in a completely different avatar. Recently, Niyati had a candid conversation with Filmibeat, in which she opened up about Channa Mereya.

Niyati Fatnani said, "I am happy to make a place for myself in the industry and I feel that's what an actor yearns for. Currently, I am shooting for my upcoming show Channa Mereya and the audience will get to see a different avatar of me in the show. I am waiting for the show to go on-air."

It is rightly said, some roads can lead you to better opportunities. The same happened with Niyati, who was offered a lead role in a popular show D4 - Get Up and Dance. While sharing her journey of becoming an actor, the actress said, "I came to Mumbai to learn dancing and I was training under Terence Lewis Dance academy for contemporary dance styles. Post that, I was approached for a performance by a choreographer and she happened to be a choreographer for D4 as well. She told all the dancers in my team to come and audition for the new show that is coming on channel V. That's how a dance performance led me to my first show, D4."

Niyati, who has also acted in Nazar, said that dancing gives her happiness. She has been dancing since childhood and considers it her strength. "I still dance when I get the time and when I feel low. Dancing always energises me. It gives me a spiritual kind of experience. In fact, my journey to acting started when I came to Mumbai to learn dancing. Acting is a passion for me, but dancing will always be my first love," Niyati Fatnani added.

Coming back to her upcoming show, Channa Mereya also stars Karan Wahi, Puneet Issar, Aradhana Sharma and others in key roles. Fans are also excited to see Karan Wahi on the small screen after a long time.