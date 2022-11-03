EXCLUSIVE! Dipika Kakar's Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding Date Revealed- Deets Inside

It is a moment to celebrate for Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar as Saba Ibrahim is set to tie the knot. For the uninitiated, Shoaib is very close to his sister Saba and Dipika also shares a great bond with her sister-in-law. So, the Sasural Simar Ka couple is leaving no stone unturned to make the Saba's D-day special. So far, there have been speculations about Saba's wedding date. And now, Filmibeat has exclusively learnt that Shoaib Ibrahim's darling sister will be tying the knot on November 6. It will be a traditional wedding for her.

The wedding festivities will begin with Haldi ceremony on November 4 which will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on November 5. We have also learnt that Shoaib and Dipika will be giving a special performance for the bride to be during the sangeet ceremony. This isn't all. The Bigg Boss 12 winner has also designed bride Saba's outfits for all the wedding festivities. Isn't this cute? There are reports that Saba's wedding will take place in Maudaha in presence of family and relatives. To note, Dipika has been on her toes for the preparation of her sister-in-law's wedding.

Earlier, glimpses of Saba's wedding invitation had gone viral. The invite featured caricatures of Saba and her fiance Sunny wherein he wore a black sherwani while the bride looked beautiful in her purple outfit. The invite came in a beautiful mauve coloured box with a rose print and also had chocolates. Talking about the wedding, Shoaib had told ETimes, "Saba is my only sister and it is her wedding. It is a very big day for all of us". Though he missed the preparations, the Sasural Simar Ka actor has been all praises for Dipika for handling everything perfectly. He had asserted, "very well taken care of by my wife Dipika. She's handling everything very well. I am connected with her throughout the preparations. Whenever we have to finalise or decide anything we discuss. She sends me videos, photos and if I am free, she calls me. We also get on video calls and decide". On the work front, Shoaib is currently seen playing the lead in Ajooni opposite Ayushi Khurana.