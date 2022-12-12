EXCLUSIVE: Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Shabir Ahluwalia’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

TV star Shabir Ahluwalia and Niharika Roy's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan premiered on ZEE TV in May this year and has been winning hearts since then.

While the show has been fetching a decent response for its storyline and performances, here comes a piece of shocking news for its loyal viewers.

As per our close sources, a fire broke out on the sets of Radha Mohan recently. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the incident, the source close to the show informed us that the sets caught fire due to a short circuit due to which the shooting came to a halt for around two hours. However, the situation was brought under control by the crew before it could get worse. Thankfully, no casualties took place due to the fire.

The makers of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan are yet to react to it.

For the unversed, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan was launched in May 2022 and stars Shabir Ahluwalia in the titular role of Mohan. The daily soap marked his return to the small screen after his exit from Ekta Kapoor's hit ZEE TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

While ardent fans of KKB are missing Shabir's presence in the show, TV buffs are quite excited to see him in a different avatar in Radha Mohan. His sizzling chemistry with Niharika Roy has also grabbed several eyeballs.

Despite competition from Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show has managed to perform decently in terms of TRPs. At a time when daily soaps went off air month within a few months, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

has completed over 180 episodes.

Considering the buzz surrounding the show, the makers have planned a special sequence. Viewers can expect drama-packed episodes as the creative team has introduced new twists and turns.

Stay tuned for more updates!