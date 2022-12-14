EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh Reveals She Was Initially Offered Pakhi’s Role

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, premiered on Star Plus in October 2020 amid huge buzz and expectations.

Featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles of Virat, Sai, and Patralekha aka Pakhi respectively, the show has been winning hearts since the very beginning and has been performing very well on the TRP charts.

Sai Joshi Chavan is the most loved character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ayesha Joshi has been getting amazing response for her performance. However, did you know that Ayesha was initially in talks with the makers to play a different character?

At first, she was approached by the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team to play Patralekha's character. Yes, you read that right!

Well, that's not all. During an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Ayesha revealed the same and stated that she eventually rejected the character of Pakhi. She said, "I was offered Pakhi's role but I denied it because at that point of time I didn't want to do it."

Later, the actress was finalised to play Sai and while Aishwarya Sharma was roped in to portray Patralekha.

For the unversed, Neil and Aishwarya fell in love with each other while shooting for the show and exchanged wedding vows last year. We wonder if Neil and Aishwarya would have met and come closer in case Ayesha had accepted the role of Patralekha. However, everything happens for the best only.

While Neil and Aishwarya recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Ayesha has become a household name thanks to the popular character of Sai.

Talking about the current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the love triangle between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi has kept the viewers hooked. Virat is going through major turmoil ever since he got to know that Savi is his daughter with Sai. As per ongoing track, Virat will have to choose between Sai and Pakhi who will be hanging on a cliff after an accident.

Reportedly, Virat will save Sai while Pakhi will go missing post the accident. Also, Vinayak will start hating his father for not saving his mother. In the last few weeks, the show has topped the TRP charts several times and we're sure that the ratings are going to increase further after all these intriguing twists.