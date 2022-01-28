I Will Call It Quits: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Benaf Dadachandji Gives Her Take On Marriage- Exclusive Interview

Television actress Benaf Dadachandji is quite unlike her Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii character in real life. "While Aditi (her character on the show) is an old school gal who thinks marriage is for keeps, if things are not working out, I would call it quits. Why torture yourself to be with someone who does not care?" reasons Benaf, while speaking exclusively to Filmibeat.

Benaf Dadachandji is married to husband Norman Hou in real life. "But yes, the pathologist Aditi is not your doormat wife. She puts her foot down on Dr. Vikrant's (Rohit Purohit) request for divorce. She tells him that he can't walk out on a 10-year relationship and expects him to work with her to save the marriage," says Benaf, speaking about the show.

Vikrant wants to reunite with his ex-flame Dr Deepika (Additi Gupta). "There are many women out there like Aditi stuck in a loveless marriage, so it is a very relatable character. Also, it better suits my age. It is good that TV is finally coming around to have female leads beyond 17-20 years of age. I feel that women come into their own afer crossing 30, having seen love, career and kids. Younger girls will not have that experience and worldview," opines Benaf.

"Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is more fun (to work on), for we also need to get the medical jargon right, another far cry from the mundane saas-bahu sagas," adds Benaf, who was last seen in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey on Sony TV.

Benaf, who began as a child artiste in ads and then in the National Award-winning Santosh Sivan film Halo, followed by Rajkumar Santoshi's film China Gate before finding fame with Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, is yet to get her due despite being around for years.

"Going ahead, I am looking for juicy and meatier roles like Aditi like in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii," says Benaf. In fact, she feels that "Dhadkan... might herald another phase in my career. I also need to get back to work post lockdown. I am thankful to the makers of the show, Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot, for giving me this chance".

Ask Benaf about her relative absence on social media, and she says, "I know it's not a good thing, but just that I can't be selfish enough to keep talking about myself sans work."

Apart from TV, she also wants to be a more significant part of the OTT crest. "This new medium allows many great concepts across film and series formats. I have already dabbled with web series courtesy of Alt Balaji's Baarish. Although Dhadkan... is not rating well on TV, its OTT performance might give the show an extension," says Benaf.

The show recently had a 25-episode extension and we do hope it gets another round.

Photo: Benaf Dadachandji with husband Norman Hou.