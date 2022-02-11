Exclusive Interview! Naagin 6 Star Urvashi Dholakia: Anything That Is Related To Naagin Has Done Well

Urvashi Dholakia On Her Role In Naagin 6

How did you come on board for Naagin 6?



The makers of the show Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor wanted me on board. Balaji has always been a home run for me. It is my second home. It wasn't rocket science to say anything but yes to the show.



Tell us about your role in Naagin 6



I am not going to reveal much as I am asked not to say anything about it. All I can say is, it is a very important character. I am playing the role of a very stylish dotting mother of two daughters. And for the rest, you must watch Naagin 6.

Urvashi Says ‘Anything That Is Related To Naagin Has Done Well’

Nowadays, supernatural shows are ruling the TRP charts and Naagin has been one of them. Audiences are also liking content-driven shows instead of Saas-Bahu dramas. What do you have to say about the changes in audiences' taste?



Yes, supernatural shows have always had a connect with the audiences, especially Naagin. Anything that is related to Naagin has done well not only in the past, but now as well. That's the actual fact. (laughs) There is no change. The audience has still kept the whole connect with the Naag, Naagmanis and the Icchadhari naagins. It is very deep-rooted. Hence, the connection is greater than ever.



You started your career as a child artist with the show Shrikant in 1987. After that, you had featured in several popular shows. However, you got fame with the iconic vamp's role Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. And now, you are coming up with yet another dynamic role in Naagin 6. So do you think it will give you a new identity in showbiz?



Well, Shrikant was one of my very initial shows. I started my career with it. There have been too many roles that are close to my heart before Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But yes, Kasautii... did put me into another phase of my life. I am not going to compare any character of mine to another. So, there is no comparison. You will have to wait for Naagin 6 to see me.

Urvashi Dholakia Says ‘I Have Heard That Tejasswi Prakash Is A Lovely Girl’

Naagin is one of the most popular franchises on Indian television. Who is your favourite Naagin and why?



I come from Sridevi ji's era. So, I would say Sridevi my favourite naagin. (laughs) I can't see anyone beyond that.



You are sharing screen-space with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6. As a senior actress, what do you like about her?



I have not yet started sharing screen space with Tejasswi Prakash. I can't answer that. I have heard that she is a lovely girl. I am looking forward to working with her on set.

Urvashi Dholakia: I Moved Forward In Life By Learning Through My Own Experiences

You have faced a lot of ups and downs in your life. Right from raising your sons to maintaining your position in the industry, you are indeed a great inspiration for many women. How did you manage to face the hurdles in life? Who has been your inspiration?



Everybody faces ups and downs in life. They are incomparable. You just have to be strong, confident and believe in yourself. You will come across many wrongs and right people at the same time. I have made many mistakes. I have chosen the wrong people in my life. But at the same time, I also have a sensibility of choosing the right ones. We learn from our own mistakes and that's how we grow. That's how I moved forward in life by learning through my own experiences. Being strong and independent. I have to believe in myself first before somebody else believes in me.



Lastly, why people should watch Naagin 6 on small-screen?



I am no one to answer that. To be honest (laughs) I know people will watch it.