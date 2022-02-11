Exclusive Interview! Naagin 6 Star Urvashi Dholakia: Anything That Is Related To Naagin Has Done Well
The much-awaited Colors TV show Naagin 6 is all set to start tomorrow (February 12, 2022). The show has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses as it stars Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as the female lead. Notably, the show also marks the comeback of actress Urvashi Dholakia on small-screen. Naagin 6 has powerful cast members such as Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal and so on.
Unlike other seasons of Naagin, season 6 will show the protagonist on a mission to save the nation from terrorists. Coming back to Urvashi Dholakia, the actress shot to fame with her iconic vamp role Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, she is all set to create magic with Naagin 6. Ahead of the show's premiere, Urvashi Dholakia recently had an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, in which she spoke about her character, Tejasswi Prakash, changing trends in Indian television and much more. Excerpts-
Urvashi Dholakia On Her Role In Naagin 6
How
did
you
come
on
board
for
Naagin
6?
The makers of the show Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor wanted me on board. Balaji has always been a home run for me. It is my second home. It wasn't rocket science to say anything but yes to the show.
Tell us about your role in Naagin 6
I am not going to reveal much as I am asked not to say anything about it. All I can say is, it is a very important character. I am playing the role of a very stylish dotting mother of two daughters. And for the rest, you must watch Naagin 6.
Urvashi Says ‘Anything That Is Related To Naagin Has Done Well’
Nowadays,
supernatural
shows
are
ruling
the
TRP
charts
and
Naagin
has
been
one
of
them.
Audiences
are
also
liking
content-driven
shows
instead
of
Saas-Bahu
dramas.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
the
changes
in
audiences'
taste?
Yes, supernatural shows have always had a connect with the audiences, especially Naagin. Anything that is related to Naagin has done well not only in the past, but now as well. That's the actual fact. (laughs) There is no change. The audience has still kept the whole connect with the Naag, Naagmanis and the Icchadhari naagins. It is very deep-rooted. Hence, the connection is greater than ever.
You started your career as a child artist with the show Shrikant in 1987. After that, you had featured in several popular shows. However, you got fame with the iconic vamp's role Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. And now, you are coming up with yet another dynamic role in Naagin 6. So do you think it will give you a new identity in showbiz?
Well, Shrikant was one of my very initial shows. I started my career with it. There have been too many roles that are close to my heart before Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But yes, Kasautii... did put me into another phase of my life. I am not going to compare any character of mine to another. So, there is no comparison. You will have to wait for Naagin 6 to see me.
Urvashi Dholakia Says ‘I Have Heard That Tejasswi Prakash Is A Lovely Girl’
Naagin
is
one
of
the
most
popular
franchises
on
Indian
television.
Who
is
your
favourite
Naagin
and
why?
I come from Sridevi ji's era. So, I would say Sridevi my favourite naagin. (laughs) I can't see anyone beyond that.
You are sharing screen-space with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6. As a senior actress, what do you like about her?
I have not yet started sharing screen space with Tejasswi Prakash. I can't answer that. I have heard that she is a lovely girl. I am looking forward to working with her on set.
Urvashi Dholakia: I Moved Forward In Life By Learning Through My Own Experiences
You
have
faced
a
lot
of
ups
and
downs
in
your
life.
Right
from
raising
your
sons
to
maintaining
your
position
in
the
industry,
you
are
indeed
a
great
inspiration
for
many
women.
How
did
you
manage
to
face
the
hurdles
in
life?
Who
has
been
your
inspiration?
Everybody faces ups and downs in life. They are incomparable. You just have to be strong, confident and believe in yourself. You will come across many wrongs and right people at the same time. I have made many mistakes. I have chosen the wrong people in my life. But at the same time, I also have a sensibility of choosing the right ones. We learn from our own mistakes and that's how we grow. That's how I moved forward in life by learning through my own experiences. Being strong and independent. I have to believe in myself first before somebody else believes in me.
Lastly, why people should watch Naagin 6 on small-screen?
I am no one to answer that. To be honest (laughs) I know people will watch it.