EXCLUSIVE! Kushagre Dua To Shirin Sewani; TV Celebs Open Up About Republic Day Parade

Karan Khandelwal

Republic Day reminds me of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and our national leaders. I feel really proud and this independent life of us is all because of them and their efforts.

Shirin Sewani

The Republic Day Parade for me reminds me of the vastness of the country and the unity of so many cultures under our Tiranga. As a kid, the display of our armed forces always caught my eye.

Aasiya Kazi

January 26 was the chosen date since it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing the British Regime's Dominion status. It means that Republic Day somewhere means the decision to complete freedom, but have we achieved it? Freedom for women to walk on the roads alone safely without having any fear or discomfort. Also, freedom of speech to write or speak what we feel without the fear of being judged or harassed for our views, which again we haven't achieved yet. Freedom also means women empowerment, for that there has to be proper education for girls in villages. Unfortunately, we haven't achieved it yet. So are we free? Not yet I guess, there's still a long way to go..!

Abheyy S Attri

Republic Day obviously signifies our freedom from British rule but for me, it also signifies the freedom of every individual. Until, I was dependent on my parents, I never realized the big responsibility that comes along with freedom. Today's generation doesn't realize the value of independence and just takes it as a celebration.

Kushagre Dua

Our fundamental rights give us ‘Right to Freedom but I doubt every individual can access this right. But truly it doesn't reflect on the kind of 'freedom' we were promised. Still, here girls being raped, because they were provoking men. Still, we see the religious difference, as people are bound to follow what they don't preach. We as a nation have advanced to a great level in every field, but internally, we are still struggling. Let this day be a mark, to enlighten more people about respecting each other and let everyone know the true sense of freedom!