Exclusive! Marriage Will Bring Luck In Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Lives? Psychic Reader Predicts

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s Past

While speaking about TejRan's past, Daksh said, "Romance soon turned into passionate and affectionate moments in the Bigg Boss house, as they could hardly be seen away from each other. What started on a friendly term, could turn into a reason to celebrate where soulmates are reuniting."

Marriage Could Bring Luck In TejRan’s Lives

The Psychic Reader feels that they should get married as it could bring luck in their lives. He said, "With patience, they have cleared out any confusion before it cropped up and have turned an opportunity into a long-term commitment perhaps Rokafied, if not the window of opportunity to solidify this into marriage perspective seems open, which would only bring them luck. Their Parental support and acceptance seem to be in their favour."

Here’s What Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Should Do

Daksh Kakkar also stated that trust is important in their relationship. While advising the Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds, the psychic reader said, "Trust is of utmost importance, as they take up new journey together. It seems their energy is already tied together and can be quick to respond to marriage prospects. Karan will be a dependable figure with logic and authority whenever Tejasswi feels emotionally fogged which might be in a few weeks." (sic)

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Should Avoid Doing THIS

According to the expert, Karan and Tejasswi should protect their relationship from the evil eye. Kakkar said, "Karan has to ensure that no cheating or deceit happens from his end as temptation and wrong opportunity would keep presenting itself to test him. Hence, they have to protect their relationship energy from the evil eye as manipulation and infidelity could have them parting ways."

What Will Be The Future Of TejRan?

While concluding the chat with us, Daksh Kakkar opened up about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's future. He said, "The complications are only of self-control and those could turn soul connection to marriage prospect as early as 3 months as spontaneity has away with them. It is even advisable as sacred union turns to perfect harmony." (sic)