Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitaishi Relationship: Psychic Reader Shares Prediction On Their Love Affair

Munawar And Nazila’s Energy

Psychic Reader Daksh Kakkar opened up about Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitaishi's energy and said, "It seems Munawar is a fast progressing player not just in interaction but also in love matters, where the relationship is built from the scratch and brings in dependability and wears his heart on his sleeves, whereas Nazila is a loving spirit but seems to carry the weight of the rumoured spark of Munaz and Anjali thereby trying too hard to achieve the perfect couple dreams and fairy-tale endings, but not for long."

Munaz’s Past

While speaking about the lovebirds' past, Daksh said, "They seem to have gone through a lot of arguments wherein the girl has gone through a lot of isolation and detachment issues. Even if Munawar would have tried to provide stability, it has seen its share of dark phases."

Their Present

Talking about their present, the Psychic Reader said that they are passionately in love with each other. "Calm and clarity are around them as they have control over their emotions now followed by passionate feelings towards each other. They would be getting a lot of success and projects together and much deserved happiness. Try to get a long-term commitment and good understanding," he added.

Munawar And Nazila’s Future

According to Daksh Kakkar, Munawar and Nazila may face trouble in their relationship in future. He said, "While it can be a rocky road in the months ahead, where it'll be put to test again and the girl would be wanting to travel to get clarity and be saved from evil eye in thoughts and actions. Though they benefit from collaboration and future planning, they also need to ensure to not get caught up in the materialistic relationship and fake show of love otherwise it'll be a tough ahead."