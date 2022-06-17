Exclusive! Param Singh Shares His Workout Routine And Diet Plan; Says ‘I Live Life Positively’

Popular TV actor Param Singh recently shared his shirtless picture on Instagram after coming from a running session. Interestingly, his picture grabbed everyone's attention and many people started calling him 'fit' and 'hot'. Recently, the actor had a candid conversation with Filmibeat, in which he shared his fitness secret, workout routine, diet plan and his opinion on youngsters suffering from heart disease, blood pressure and much more.

While sharing his fitness secret, Param Singh said, "My fitness secret is that I work out for 5 to 6 days a week & alongside I meditate daily." Interestingly, he shared his workout routine with his fans. The Ishk Par Zor Nahi actor said, "I basically workout in the gym thrice a week. On Monday, I do a push workout, on Tuesday, I do a pull workout, on Wednesday, I run for 10 kilometres on the road, on Thursday, I do a leg workout, on Friday, I do my boot camp workout and on Saturday, I concentrate on ab workout, core & glutes workout. On Sundays, I take a break. Additionally, I meditate for an hour, do pranayama & a few basic yoga asanas."

Talking about his diet plan he added, "I have been doing intermittent fasting for a long time. I do a 16/8 or 18/6 window. I eat grilled chicken, chicken breast, dal, vegetables & brown rice for lunch. In the evenings, I eat watermelon & some other fruits followed by 3 to 4 egg whites & again for dinner, I consume chicken breast, dal, vegetables & brown rice. Throughout the course of the day, I consume beverages like green tea & black coffee. Above all, I live life positively & I am optimistic at all times. I love people & my life."

When asked if he received any special comments or compliments from his fans, Param said, "I honestly don't know if it grabbed everyone's attention but I am glad to know it. I just randomly put it up after coming back from a run. I just wanted to motivate my admirers to add some sort of physical exercise to their daily routine. Frankly, there's no specific compliment as such that's coming to my mind because I haven't been able to read any of them."

Nowadays, many youngsters are dying of heart attack, cardiac arrest, blood pressure and many other issues. When asked about tips that he would like to give to the young people, Param Singh said, "I think yeah, a lot of youngsters are going through blood pressure fluctuations, diabetes or heart problems these days. I feel people should refrain from smoking, excessive drinking & consuming anabolic steroids for the sake of bodybuilding or looking fit. Above all, people should stop taking so much stress & not take themselves so seriously in life. One should do their work; love people & not hold expectations. In any situation, people should strive to build a better version of themselves every day & keep moving forward."

For the unversed, Param Singh is currently working in theatre. He has earlier featured in TV shows such as Sadda Haq, Ishk Par Zor Nahi and so on.