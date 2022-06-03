Exclusive! Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh To Face Trouble In Their Marital Life? Predicts Psychic Reader

The Energy Of Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh

While speaking about the energy of the duo, Daksh Kakkar said, "For Payal, it seems her lifetime manifestation is becoming a reality as her new life seems to start in a few weeks, but her constructive criticism isn't understood by many and often comes across as strong due to her repressed pain. It further seems her things are coming to fruition as she's reaping what she has sown over the years. As for Sangram, he seems to bring stability and maturity as that of a wise old man. It's his emotional maturity that takes care of the wounded which helps this relationship. Though his health is to be taken care of after marriage."

Sangram & Payal’s Past

The Psychic Reader further stated that they would have gotten married a few months back. He said, "It seems about a few months back also thought of going ahead with marriage was talked of but perhaps waited for Lock Upp to end which seemed a hollow victory for Payal and feeling trapped altogether in mind. There have been incidents of affections outside of the relationship in past, which could be disastrous if not kept in check."

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh’s Present

The couple is currently busy prepping for their destination wedding. Daksh said, "There is an air of fights, anger and frustration since the past month between the couple. Payal seems to be surrounded by anxiety and still living in the past and pent-up frustration, yet justice was served against whom she had her disagreements on the show. Parents are very much in agreement with marriage."

Will Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Have A Successful Marriage?

While concluding a chat with us, Daksh Kakkar said that Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh could face trouble in their marital life. Speaking about their future, he said, "It'll be a completion of phases and luck on their side as anxious energy is put to rest. Not let the vices grip them in the future else it'll create a lot of breaking patterns. Sangram will have to put his fear of what would people say above the relationship and Payal has made peace with the fact that she is going to be adjusting a lot in order for the relationship to last. There are chances they'll even move away for a while It'll be a real test for them to survive it."