Exclusive: Pratik Sehajpal And Nishant Bhatt On Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt are all set to participate in the Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Pratik and Nishant opened up about appearing on the stunt-based reality show whilst sharing their excitement about working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Nishant said that they both do everything with full dedication and are looking forward to perform the daredevil stunts in South Africa. On being quizzed about facing competition from the other contestants, Pratik said that their competition is with themselves and from their own fears. The Bigg Boss 15 runner up is of the opinion that every one of them is doing the show with similar intentions one’s own fears and no one is really going up against each other.

Pratik and Nishant then said the piece of advice they have received from ex-contestants is to keep themselves calm and to enjoy the show, the process and the journey. Bhatt added that no one’s lives are in danger as there is a lot of security and safety measures on the show. Sehajpal then joked that Nishant has been advised to carry adult diapers with him. The duo was seen having a lot of fun pulling each other’s leg.

Nishant even pointed out that choreographers have an edge over others as they have more agile bodies which will serve as an advantage for him. Pratik also reminded Nishant that this is the first time two choreographers (Tushar Kalia) are participating in one season. Bhatt reiterated that they both always give their 100 percent in every show and they plan on doing the same this time.