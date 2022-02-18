Exclusive: Priyal Mahajan On Molkki, Says Sequel Not On The Cards

Fans of Colors show Molkki have been excited ever since reports came out suggesting that their fave show, which has just gone off air, might return with a season 2.



However, actress Priyal Mahajan, who played the title character in Molkki, denied the reports. While speaking to Filmibeat, Priyal said, "Although I too have read the media reports suggesting a sequel, I don't think it is on the cards."

"I am in touch with my Creative, and they have not sounded me out. Had they planned season 2, I would have been the first to be sounded out. They have not contacted any other actor as well,” she said.

But actor Amar Upadhyay had confirmed to India Forums about being spoken to for the same. Priyal did not entirely negate the Molkki sequel, saying, "Maybe Balaji Telefilms’ (production house) talks with the channel have not yet closed. Hence we are not in the loop."

She further scotched the idea of a possible fallout with Balaji. “We are on good terms; minor issues happen on all sets, so there is no chance of dropping me due to the same.”

When asked if she would be interested in doing Molkki 2 if approached, Priyal said, “I don't know."

It seems though that Priyal has had her Molkki fill, for when asked about the future, she said, "You have to move on, as there is a lot to look forward to."

Molkki had temporarily moved to the 11 pm slot for a few days, as its original 10 pm slot was given to Parineetii on 7 February.

“Yes, we still had to wind up the last bit of the story. Having done that, the show has gone off air."

Priyal goes on to add about the show, “I have had an incredible journey with Molkki. Having learnt a lot, I will surely miss playing Purvi. It was an emotional last day saying 'bye to co-stars and technicians. Sadly, Supriya Shukla (Prakashi Devi Singh), with whom I am the closest, was not shooting (then).

Amar Upadhyay On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Averting Clash With RRR: It Is A Sensible Move By Producer

Lakshay Khurana Opens Up About His Role In Star Plus Drama Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye



Looking ahead, she would want to play all kinds of characters. "I don't have any particular wishlist, but yes, fresh, challenging, strong woman avatars like Purvi would surely appeal to me,” said Priyal.

We wish to see Priyal in more such challenging roles.