EXCLUSIVE! Raju Srivastava Demise: Devoleena & Kunal Jaisingh Say He Will Always Stay Alive Through His Work

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away on September 21 after being hospitalised for a month-and-a-half following a heart attack. Several celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to offer condolences.

Filmibeat exclusively got in touch with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh, who are saddened about his demise.

Devoleena told Filmibeat, "Raju sir made us happy and laugh during all his life with his amazing comedy timing. He was a great actor too. He has been a great inspiration."

She added, "I'm following him since a long time and he's one of the sources that helps me to recover stress. I'm sad with the news but it's time for him to rest in peace after his commendable fight with death. I hope the family stay strong during this difficult hour. He's a legend and will always stay alive through his work and will inspire the coming generation to do big in comedy."

Kunal Jaisingh told us, "The news about Raju sir's demise was really upsetting. I pray for the departed soul and wish power for his family and fans to overcome the huge loss."

About his work, Kunal said, "Raju sir will always stay alive through his work. He has left a great great scope for aspiring comedians. His each act is a school of learning comedy."

Meanwhile, last rites of Raju Srivastava will take place tomorrow (September 22) in Delhi at 9.30 am.