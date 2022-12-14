EXCL! Rashami Desai Has SPECIAL Message For Friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Her Wedding. Find Out

Popular TV actress Rashanmi Desai sent congratulatory messages to Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she got married. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, who is known for her role of Gopi Bahu, got hitched in a court marriage on Wednesday (December 14). Ditching the traditional wedding, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant opted for a low-key affair.

RASHAMI SHARES MESSAGE FOR DEVOLEENA

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married, Filmibeat got in touch with her friend Rashami Desai and asked her if she had a message for the new bride. Rashami beamed with joy as she exclusively talked about Devoleena's wedding.

The Uttaran actress shared the sweetest wish for her friend as she took nuptial vows with her long-time boyfriend. "I am really very happy for her. Wishing her all the success. Sending all my love to Devo," Rashami said in a quick interaction with Filmibeat.

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Hitched To Boyfriend In A Court Marriage

RASHAMI, DEVOLEENA'S FRIENDSHIP AT A GLANCE

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee became close friends during their stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. They shared a close association with each other in the reality show. After bidding adieu to the show due to her injury, Devoleena supported Rashami in the game.

Last year, the two TV divas entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wildcard contestants, creating ripples on the internet. The tides changed in the last season as the duo locked horns with each other, forming their own teams. Although they engaged in ugly spats and even didn't talk to each other for a while, the two resolved their differences and became friends again.

As per reports, it was Rashami Desai, who took the initiative to sort out the issues when she got to know about Devoleena's health issues.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE WEDDING: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Bengali beauty got married in the presence of only selected guests on Wednesday afternoon. Devoleena and her beau Shahnawaz Sheikh took their relationship to the next level after dating each other for over three years.

Shahnawaz is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's gym trainer, who often featured in her Instagram videos and pictures. The actress had remained tight-lipped about her relationship even when gossip mills linked her with co-star Vishal Singh.

We hope she shares pictures from her special day soon.

Stay tuned for more exclusive interviews as we have planned something special for our readers.