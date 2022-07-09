Exclusive! Sara Khan On Sharing Her Life Story On Sara Ki Saari Kahani: Controversies Don't Affect Me Anymore

TV actress Sara Khan, who is best known for her role as Sadhana in the popular show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, is all set to launch her podcast and treat her friends with interesting bits and never-heard-before stories of her life. The actress who came back into the news with her stint in the reality show, Lock Upp wants to now develop a much deeper connection with her fans who stuck with her through the thick and thin.

Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Sara Khan said that the name of her upcoming podcast is 'Sara Ki Saari Kahani'. The podcast will be a vlog but in an audio format. Speaking about the 'opening up once again' post previously being bogged down by numerous controversies, Sara said, "Controversies don't affect me anymore. Lock Upp has helped me open up once again, and I want to establish a deeper connection with my fans and do more things on the work front to not just satisfy the artist in me but also treat my fans with great, versatile work."

Sara Khan also admitted that she was quite scared of coming out of her shell before Lock Upp. Thankfully, the Kangana Ranaut show helped her overcome her fear. The actress further said, "Before Lock Upp, I was afraid of coming out of my shell and I am thankful that the show played a huge part in helping me open up to this beautiful world once again. This is why I decided to launch my podcast. Through this podcast, I will be sharing with the listeners' beautiful life stories that are full of emotions and wonderful moments."

Talking about Sara Khan, the diva has acted in shows such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Junoon, Encounter, Sasural Simar Ka and so on.