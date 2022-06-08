EXCLUSIVE! Saumya Tandon Says 'Bigg Boss Is One Show You'll Never See Me In', Talks About KKK & BJGPH

Saumya Tandon actress who is best known for her stint with the famous show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is currently on a break from her acting career. The talented actress, who is well-known for her exceptional comedy timing, is planning to be choosy with the projects she picks.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Filmibeat, Saumya opened up about joining Bigg Boss and other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

When she was asked about joining Bigg Boss, Saumya Tandon stated that she has no plans to do the popular show. "You will never see me in the show because I am not a Bigg Boss material. Bigg Boss is one show you will never see me in," confirmed the actress, thus putting an end to all the rumours regarding her joining the show.

In the chat, Saumya Tandon also opened up about quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which made her a household name. "I did the show for over five years, and I've not been a part of it for the last one year. But still, the audiences keep asking me to come back, and I think it is my biggest achievement as an actor," she said.

"We used to work for 12 hours and spend at least 4 hours travelling. We worked a lot and compromised on many things including our social life, for the show. But after a point, I felt that I'm just repeating myself on the show, as I had already done whatever I could. I was not growing as an actor. I was bored and wanted to grow as an actor. The show will run for another 5-6 years. But if I continue doing it, I might not be able to try anything else in my career," Saumya Tandon added.