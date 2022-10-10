EXCLUSIVE: Sherlyn Chopra On Sajid Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Entry: It's High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand

Ever since Sajid Khan is introduced as a participant on television's most talked and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, there has been uproar on social media as Sajid Khan is facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last two-three years. Many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voice against him to accuse Sajid for exploiting his position of power. The matter had escalated so much that Sajid had to drop his name from his film 'Housefull 4'.

One of the alleged victim was Sherlyn Chopra who accused filmmaker of sexual misconduct. Talking to Filmibeat, Sheryln has expressed her anger and displeasure over Sajid Khan's Bigg Boss entry and says, "if Sajid would have molested a girl close to or known to Salman Khan, would he have allowed the molester to enter into the house of Big Boss??? What about the pain & sorrow of all those women who have dared to share on public platforms about their dreadful, shocking experiences with Sajid?"

This Industry Functions Like A Mafia

Many other accused of MeToo are also getting work in industry. Expressing dismay Sherlyn said, "This industry functions like a mafia. Molesters, druggists, rapists, sexists are all given a zillion second chances as they strongly believe that every sinner has a future. Sadly, they don't care much about the future of the victims and survivors. Most celebs feel that it is best to keep mum and work quietly without disturbing the status quo. Little do they understand that unless we unite as one force against the mafia, it will continue to exist and flourish."

Salman Khan Should Take A Stand

Commenting over Salman Khan's silence on Sajid Khan's Bigg Boss entry, Sherlyn says, "It's high time that Salman sir takes a stand against molesters and scumbags. What's the point in being a Bhai-jaan just for name's sake?"

She continues, "The 'I,Me,Myself' mindset has terribly plagued the industry! The motto of most so-called stars is - Apna kaam banta, bhaad mein jaaye janta! It's sad but true! Those who deny the existence of nepotism and favouritism need to stop living in denial and face the reality for what it is."

I Lead A Disciplined Life, I'm Pursuing Law

Talking about her career, Sherlyn Chopra said, "I quit being a people pleaser long time ago. I prefer having a clear conscience to ass-licking. It is not upto the mafia to determine my self-worth. Thankfully, I don't do drugs. And I lead a disciplined life. I workout religiously as I am a fitness enthusiast. Also, currently, I'm pursuing law as the understanding of law not only empowers us but also helps us in ways more than one. So, you see, my priorities in life tend to irk the mafia gang."

When asked, what message she would like to give to the makers of Bigg Boss, Sherlyn said, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!"