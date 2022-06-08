Exclusive! Simba Nagpal On Mythological Shows: We Should Brush Up History & Take Our Concepts Forward

In the past 20 years, Indian TV has grown and made its mark on the global level. A few years ago, saas-bahu sagas grabbed everyone's eyeballs and pulled the audience towards the small screen. After its popularity, many social dramas came on TV and created a revolution in the entertainment industry. In the last few years, several supernatural and mythological shows have become popular amongst the masses. Right from all seasons of Naagin to shows such as Mahabharat and Ramayan, the reboot versions of the old shows left everyone mesmerised and introduced the younger generation to our beautiful ancient culture of India.

Amidst all, Simba Nagpal, who is currently seen in Naagin 6, had an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, where we asked him about the ongoing trend of mythological and supernatural shows on Indian television. While speaking about the same, he said, "There are a lot of things in our lives that we would like to do but we can't- it could be because of the physical limitations and science. But with fantasy shows, the sky is the limit."

Simba Nagpal also feels that our beautiful history and culture need to be shown to the young generation. He said, "The Indian culture has its strong roots and our country is known for our rich history across the world. There are also a lot of events and stories from the Mahabharata era that many may not believe but they've been recorded in history. These events and stories have always fascinated me and it's part of our culture. So, I feel that rather than following the footsteps of western culture, we should brush up on history and take our concepts forward. This way, we'll be known across the world for the uniqueness of our beautiful history and culture."

Talking about Simba Nagpal, the actor entered showbiz by participating in the reality show Splitsvilla 11. The actor later featured in shows such as Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 15 and many others. He is currently playing the lead role opposite Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6. He was also approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, but he had to turn it down due to date issues.