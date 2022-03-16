Exclusive! Sneha Wagh Likely To Feature In A Hindi Horror Show

Sneha Wagh, who impressed her fans with her performance in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, is currently looking forward to working in the Hindi TV industry. Ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss house, the actress has been receiving several offers from Hindi as well as Marathi industries. Let us tell you, Sneha is currently being very choosy about her next project as she doesn't want to disappoint her fans.

Amidst all, a source close to the actress exclusively informed Filmibeat that Sneha Wagh has been approached for an upcoming untitled Hindi horror show on one of the leading entertainment channels. Interestingly, the makers feel that Sneha is perfect for the part.

The source told us, "We wanted Sneha for the part as she was the perfect fit. We had her in mind for the role since the beginning. We are still in the initial talking stage but Sneha is most likely to come on board." We reached out to Sneha but neither the actress nor her representative were available for any comments.

Exclusive! Is Family The Reason Behind Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Alleged Break-Up? Predicts Psychic Reader

Looks like the actress wants to give a big surprise to her fans. Talking about Sneha's Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, the actress caught everyone's attention with her outspoken nature and solid performance in the task. Apart from that, her signature gesture of saying 'Saranghe' was loved by all.

Exclusive! Ek Number Super Star Prathamesh Parab Has THIS To Say On Being Trolled For Doing Adult Comedy Films

It has to be noted that she developed close bond with co-contestants like Jay Dudhane, Sonali Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Surekha Kudachi, Trupti Desai and others inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Her latest appearance at the Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022 left everyone amused.

After this news, Sneha Wagh fans are eagerly waiting for her to officially announce her next project. Stay tuned!