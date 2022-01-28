EXCLUSIVE! Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Will NOT Be Attending Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will be telecast on January 29 and 30 at 8 pm. For the first time, the finale of the Salman Khan show will be telecast in two parts. Ever since the finale dates are out, fans are eager to know who will lift the winners' trophy. The top 6 finalists - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are all set to compete with each other for the BB 15 trophy.

However, ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Filmibeat received an important update about the mega event. A source close to the development informed us that eliminated contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal will not be attending the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale in Mumbai. The source exclusively informed us that Umar is very much disappointed with his unfair eviction from the show, hence, he preferred not to attend the finale. For the unversed, Umar was evicted from the show for his physical violence with Pratik Sehajpal.

On the other hand, Simba Nagpal, who won many hearts with his appearance in the Bigg Boss 15, will also be missing the finale. The source informed us that the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor is not feeling well. Hence, considering the current pandemic situation, he will not be attending the mega event hosted by Salman Khan.

Let us tell you, ex-contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh Singh, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan and others will be attending the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Interestingly, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be sharing the stage with Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film.

Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill will also be attending the event and pay tribute to her rumoured boyfriend and late Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari are also going to join Shehnaaz for the same. So, stay tuned for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15!