Fahmaan Khan Opens Up About His New Show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii: I Am Excited To Essay The Role Of…

Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan is all set to return with another show titled Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. The Colors TV drama produced by Ekta Kapoor will see Fahmaan paired opposite actress Kritika Singh Yadav. The show will feature Fahmaan and Kritika in the lead roles of business tycoon Ravi Randhawa and school teacher Pratiksha Parekh respectively. It will chronicle the lives of two individuals who belong to different strata of society but are bound by serendipity.

Fahmaan Khan opened up about essaying the role of Ravi and said, “For me as an actor, nothing beats the excitement of being part of a new story. I am excited to essay the role of Ravi Randhawa in 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side. The character I essay has everything that it takes to be successful, but he's more than what meets the eye. It feels wonderful to be collaborating with one of the most successful television creators Ekta Kapoor and COLORS, a channel that would mark another turning point in my career.”

Kritika also shared her excitement about being a part of the show by adding, “I will be seen essaying the role of Pratiksha, a simple girl, who spreads joy with her optimism. Pratiksha and I have a lot in common and that’s what makes 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ more special for me. I am elated to join hands with COLORS and the queen of television Ekta Kapoor for a show that has such an impactful storyline. I hope the viewers will enjoy the fresh on-screen pairing of me and Fahmaan."

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will soon start airing on Colors TV and according to an India Forums report, the promo of the show has been shot and will be released soon. Earlier, actress Swarda Thigale had bagged the project and even shot for the promo as well. However, it must be noted that the makers of the show later decided to replace her at the last minute with Kritika Singh Yadav to play the lead role opposite Fahmaan in the show.