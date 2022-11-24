Fahmaan Khan Opens Up About His Role In Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, Working With Ekta Kapoor And More

Fahmaan Khan is all set to return to the small screen as Ravi Randhawa on the show, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. After experiencing a career-high for his work on the show Imlie, the actor will be seen in the new Colors TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor. In a recent interview, Khan opened up about his role in Dharam Patnii and said that he plays a vibrant young man who doesn’t shy away from expressing his love.

Further elaborating about his character, the actor told TellyChakkar, “I play the role of Ravi Randhawa, who is a boy that hails from Chandigarh. He has a family business and is a business tycoon himself. He runs his own businesses and sub-businesses with his sister and is very supportive of her. He is a feminist, who is a very fun-loving guy and enjoys life. He is very easy-going and wants to keep everyone happy.”

However, he added that the one girl that can shut Ravi up is Kirti and whenever he is in front of her, he is a nervous mess. Fahmaan was quick to point out that Ravi enjoys this nervousness because Kirti is someone with whom he can be vulnerable with and that is a beautiful camaraderie that both of them have.

For the unversed, Fahmaan who has been cast opposite Kritika Singh Yadav (Kriti) in the show, heaped praises on his co-star and said, "She is very simple and sweet girl. Kritika is very talented. I do pull her leg. And at times, she answers back with a ban. She is a darling."

On being quizzed about working with Ekta Kapoor, Fahmaan said he is thrilled to be collaborating with her and added, “I am glad to work with Ekta Kapoor. I feel good that it has happened in this stage of my career. I have the confidence that I can deliver what she expects. Ekta Kapoor is a perfectionist.”

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii is all set to premiere on November 28 at 8 pm on Colors TV. The highly awaited drama also features Akash Jagga and Gurpreet Bedi in pivotal roles.