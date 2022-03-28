Fahmaan Khan Pens Heart-Touching Note On Losing A Fan; Says 'Silent Prayers For This Beautiful Soul'

Fahmaan Khan might have done countable shows, but has garnered a huge fan base. He is known for his role of Dr Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Apna Time Bhi Aayega and is winning hearts with his role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. Recently, the actor lost one of his fans and shared a few Instagram posts remembering her.

The actor also penned a heart-touching note in which he had the kindest of things to write about her. He said in his note that this post and caption came with a very heavy heart. His fan Fulya, with whom he has been in touch for quite some time now, as he was following her every post. He called her a pure soul and a wonderful human being.



He added in his post that although he came to know about her some time back, he never knew that she was ill and she never mentioned it to him as well.

Fahmaan wrote, "This post and this caption comes with a very very heavy heart. this is Fulya, I've been in touch with her for quite some time now by genuinely following each and every post she posted with her daily mentions in stories and her wonderful edits, all of this came from a very pure soul.she was a wonderful human being. It breaks my heart to know that she was ill for as long as I knew her and even before that but never once did she mention it."

He further mentioned in his note that he will visit her page time and again. He concluded by writing, "One of the things about being and actor is that we receive unconditional love from fans. And Fulya was, is and always will be the example of unconditional love. I am going to visit your page time and again fulya and I know you would smile from heaven and know that you are and always will be special. Silent prayers for this beautiful soul."