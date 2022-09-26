Fahmaan Khan Reacts To His & Sumbul's Ishq Ho Gaya Going Viral; Says The Song Is Close To His Heart

Imlie's Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's song 'Ishq Ho Gaya' has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Fahmaan made directorial debut with the song. The song has crossed 1 Million view on YouTube. Recently, the actor and singer Tabish Pasha reacted to the song going viral.

Talking about the song getting a lot of love from audience, Fahmaan thanked everyone for their support and revealed that the song is close to his heart.

Fahmaan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It feels surreal. I am so happy that the audience loved the song and showered praise on it. The song has crossed 1 million as of now, which is a big achievement for all of us. I want to thank everyone who has supported and appreciated our efforts. Ishq Ho Gaya is close to my heart as it's my debut as a director. It was a lovely experience while working on this music video, but more lovely are the reviews I am receiving."

Tabish too expressed happiness over the same and said that he has been getting a lot of DMs from people praising the song. He also thanked everyone for their love and support.

Tabish said, "I am overwhelmed with the response I am receiving for my song. My DM is full of messages from people praising the song. It was amazing working with Fahmaan and Sumbul. I knew that this song would reach heights and it happened. I am so happy that it crossed 1 million views. Can't thank enough for the love and support."

Ishq Ho Gaya is sung by Tabish and the lyrics are penned by Himank Kalal. Directed by Fahmaan, the song was released on September 21. The romantic song has festive touch that will add colours to this Navratri season.

Fahmaan Khan Talks About His Directorial Debut Ishq Ho Gaya, Hopes Audience Will Like The Song

Fahmaan Khan & Sumbul Touqeer's Ishq Ho Gaya Teaser Is Out; Fans Say 'Director Sahab Hum Fida Hogaye'

Have you watched the music video yet? Did you like the song? Hit the comment box to share your views.