Fahmaan Khan Reacts To Sumbul Touqeer's Bold Photoshoot; Actress Talks About Imlie's Leap

Imlie is one of the top shows and its lead actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are most-loved jodi on television. Recently, Sumbul stunned everyone with her bold and glamorous photoshoot pictures. The actress looked gorgeous a metallic gown with edgy makeup and blue lehenga. The whole look has been conceptualised by Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

The actress had shared a few pictures on her Instagram account, and guess what, her buddy and co-star Fahmaan Khan reacted to the picture by commenting on it. He commented on one of the pictures as, "😍😍😍🔥🔥not dead but maaan you look stunning😍😍."

Meanwhile, the show has been in the news regarding leap. It is being said that post leap only Sumbul might be retained or both Sumbul and Fahmaan might exit the show. Fans are upset as they love to watch both the actors in the show and have been trending #NoSuMaanNoImlie on Twitter.While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Sumbul recently reacted to the leap. The actress said she doesn't want to disappoint fans, but added that she has full faith in the makers.

