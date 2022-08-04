India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fahmaan Khan Says Imlie Has Got Him Recognition And Made Him A Household Name

      By
      |

      Imlie is one of the top shows on television. Fahmaan Khan played the parallel lead in the show, but the story is focussed on his character and Imlie's lives, post Gashmeer Mahajani's exit. Fahmaan's chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer AKA Imlie is loved by fans, who lovingly call them AryLie. The actor agrees Imlie being turning point in his career. He said that the show has got recognition and made him a household name.

      Imlie

      When asked if he believes that Imlie is the turning point in his career, Fahmaan Khan said, "Indeed it is! Just like every show I did, brought something new into my life, so similarly, this show has changed the playground for me. The show runs on a big platform and it has a wider reach, so it has gotten me recognition and made me a household name. It feels surreal how people come up to me and talk about my character and the show."
      Fahmaan Khan

      It won't be wrong if we say the show made him a star overnight. His fan following increased, which is evident on his social media. The actor frequently interacts with fans, shares their appreciation on his social media account and thanks them for their love and support.

      Fahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles DeletedFahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles Deleted

      Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10

      Talking about the response he has been getting, Fahmaan concluded by saying, "I am extremely happy with my character and I am loving and elated with the response from the audience. On social media there are so many fan edits being made on a daily basis. I am overwhelmed with the response to my character."

      Comments
      Read more about: fahmaan khan sumbul touqeer imlie
      Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 18:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X