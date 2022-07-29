Fahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles Deleted

Imlie is one of the popular shows on the TRP chart. The show, especially the jodi Aryan and Imlie played by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. The duo as individual and as jodi have several fan clubs. Fahmaan, who is quite active on social media, often shares appreciation of fans. However, recently, the actor was angry with a few fan clubs, who crossed their limits and spread negativity or hatred towards other actors.

Without taking any name or divulging details, Fahmaan shared a video and captioned it as, "This is a very serious issue and I am highly disappointed in all of you who have been doing this. I will not accept any of this anymore. Please be rest assured that I will take the time out and do what I have said in the video. I love everything you all do but negativity and hatred is unacceptable."



He further wrote, "Positivity in life reflects alot on who you are and will be as person. If you have negativity then please keep it to yourself and enjoy your life with it." Initially, the comment section was open, but later he turned it off!

In the video, Fahmaan said, "I am making this video with regards to all the negativity and hatred which a lot of people have been spreading towards the actors I have worked with previously."

He further mentioned that to a few of them this might be a battle, timepass or fun, but as actors they work hard daily to entertain everyone.

At the end of the video, Fahmaan was seen warning/requesting people, who have constantly spreading negativity on social media to stop, or else he would report their accounts and get their socia media accounts deleted. The actor was pretty serious about the same. He asked them to let go off all negativity or trolling someone or making someone's life miserable.