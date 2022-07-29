Fahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles Deleted
Imlie is one of the popular shows on the TRP chart. The show, especially the jodi Aryan and Imlie played by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. The duo as individual and as jodi have several fan clubs. Fahmaan, who is quite active on social media, often shares appreciation of fans. However, recently, the actor was angry with a few fan clubs, who crossed their limits and spread negativity or hatred towards other actors.
Without
taking
any
name
or
divulging
details,
Fahmaan
shared
a
video
and
captioned
it
as,
"This
is
a
very
serious
issue
and
I
am
highly
disappointed
in
all
of
you
who
have
been
doing
this.
I
will
not
accept
any
of
this
anymore.
Please
be
rest
assured
that
I
will
take
the
time
out
and
do
what
I
have
said
in
the
video.
I
love
everything
you
all
do
but
negativity
and
hatred
is
unacceptable."
He further wrote, "Positivity in life reflects alot on who you are and will be as person. If you have negativity then please keep it to yourself and enjoy your life with it." Initially, the comment section was open, but later he turned it off!
In the video, Fahmaan said, "I am making this video with regards to all the negativity and hatred which a lot of people have been spreading towards the actors I have worked with previously."
He further mentioned that to a few of them this might be a battle, timepass or fun, but as actors they work hard daily to entertain everyone.
At the end of the video, Fahmaan was seen warning/requesting people, who have constantly spreading negativity on social media to stop, or else he would report their accounts and get their socia media accounts deleted. The actor was pretty serious about the same. He asked them to let go off all negativity or trolling someone or making someone's life miserable.