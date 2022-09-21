Fahmaan Khan Talks About His Directorial Debut Ishq Ho Gaya, Hopes Audience Will Like The Song

Imlie actors and popular jodi of television Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will be seen in the music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya'. The song is sung by Tabish Pasha and it is directed by none other than Fahmaan. Talking about his directorial debut, the actor said that it was organic as the idea of doing the song was very last minute.

Fahmaan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Being in the director's shoes was very organic as the idea of doing the song was very last moment. We decided the day to shoot as I and Sumbul were already shooting for our previous show. So when we came on sets, we realised we didn't have a director. I am a very keen observer and I observe everything while shooting is happening around. Therefore, I thought to give it a try and one thing followed another."

He added, "As the story was already in my head, I went ahead and directed the song. Nothing can be more satisfying than marking my directorial debut with his lovely song sung by brother Tabish. My team helped me attain the right results. I hope that the audience will like this song."



About his acting plans, he said that currently he is busy with promotions of the song and at the same time in a very happy space, so he believes that once something gets confirmed it will be announced soon.

The teaser of 'Ishq Ho Gaya' received immense love from the audience. The Navratri-based song is all set to make everyone grove at its tunes today (September 21).