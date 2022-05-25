Faisal Khan On Being Bedridden For 9 Months: I Was Having Suicidal Thoughts

Actor Faisal Khan is currently seen playing the role of Garud in the mythological show Dharm Yoddha Garud. For the unversed, apart from being a good actor, he is also one of the finest dancers in India. He has won reality shows such as DID Li'l Champs Season 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8 along with Vaishnavi Patil.

Ever since he shot to fame with his first dance reality show, Faisal Khan started getting acting offers in several TV shows and has even acted in some of them. However, Faisal Khan witnessed the toughest days of his life after getting injured while shooting for his show Chandragupta Maurya. He had hurt his leg after falling from a horse.

Faisal was bedridden for 9 months, and during that time, he had suicidal thoughts as he couldn't do anything. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Faisal Khan said, "When a dancer injures his leg, it is like a horse breaking his leg as he is not able to move and do anything. I couldn't do anything during that time and I was bedridden for 9 months. It was a very tough period. I was having so many thoughts running in my mind and negative thoughts because I was spending my 12 hours being awake on the sofa or bed doing nothing. Agar koi bhi Aise situation mein hoga toh Uske dimaag mein negative thoughts aayenge. I was having suicidal thoughts during that time."

When he was recovering, lockdown happened and again he was stuck at home. He feels that the accident phase and the entire 2-3 years were very tough for him. He said that he would dance using his hands. Faisal's friends would also motivate him to work hard again.

Now, since he is doing Dharm Yoddha Garud, the actor is very happy with his work. Faisal Khan said that he was always fascinated with superhero movies or shows. He feels blessed to be part of his ongoing show.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM