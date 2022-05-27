Faisal Shaikh Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Jannat Zubair; Says He's Fulfilling His Mom's Wish By Doing KKK

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two popular internet sensations. The duo had featured in a few singles together, and fans loved their off screen and on screen chemistry. In fact, Jannat was linked with Faisal, however, the actress had taken to her Instagram to debunk the rumour and expressed her disappointment over the comments of linking the two. Now, the duo will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 together.

Faisal reacted to the rumours of them being linked and about participating in KKK. Talking about the rumours, Faisu rubbished it and clarified that they are 'just friends' and he is single.

Faisal was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bohot lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai (People assume that we are dating but that's not true). Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho (It's not necessary that the camaraderie two people share onscreen will be similar to what they share offscreen). Off screen, we are great friends. I am single."About participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, he feels great as participating in such a big show is a golden opportunity. He said that he doesn't know whether he will win the show or not, but added that he will give his 100 per cent to it and not disappoint his followers, who have pinned their hopes and expectations on him.

He added, "With this, I am also fulfilling my mom's long-standing wish. She has followed the show and always told me that if I ever get an offer to participate in KKK, I should lap it up."

Talking about his preparations and phobias, Faisal said that he is both nervous and excited and wonders what he will do and how he will fare on the show but he is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for it. He added that the two things that are a must on the show are physical and mental strength.

About physical aspect he is confident as he is a fitness enthusiast, as mental strength is concerned, he said that he has watched a few previous seasons and convinced himself that he can do it. He added that the competition will be fierce and he can't underestimate anyone. He further added that he will give his best and won't give up till the end for the people who follow him and showered him with their love. He said that he wants to overcome his fear and phobia, so it will be a personal journey.

Faisal said that he is also looking forward to sharing the screen with Rohit Shetty sir. He concluded by saying that although he is having both stress and pressure but the excitement has overtaken every other emotion.